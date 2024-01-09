THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Residents of Thunder Bay experience a frosty morning as the city endures the tail end of a winter advisory, with temperatures hovering around -6°C.

City road clearing crews are out, major roads are being plowed. Sidewalks in the downtown North are plowed however continued snow has them slippery.

The weather advisory in effect should end later this morning.

Thunder Bay Transit is running. However Route 2 Crosstown to Waterfront on weekdays will be reduced to 30 minute service between 7:00am and 5:30pm. Departures from Confederation College will be 15 minutes past and 45 minutes past the hour. Departures from Waterfront will be 15 minutes past and 45 minutes past the hour

Today’s Weather (January 10, 2024):

Morning: The city wakes up to snowy conditions, which are expected to cease by mid-morning. However, a 30% chance of flurries remains with cloudy skies. Approximately 2 to 4 cm of snow may accumulate.

The city wakes up to snowy conditions, which are expected to cease by mid-morning. However, a 30% chance of flurries remains with cloudy skies. Approximately 2 to 4 cm of snow may accumulate. Afternoon: The temperature will rise slightly to -1°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -9°C. Winds will shift to the north, gaining strength to 20 km/h by late afternoon.

The temperature will rise slightly to -1°C, but the wind chill will make it feel like -9°C. Winds will shift to the north, gaining strength to 20 km/h by late afternoon. Evening: The night is forecasted to remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early in the evening. Temperatures will dip to -11°C, with the wind chill reaching -18°C overnight.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday, January 11: Expect mainly cloudy skies with light winds in the morning, shifting to north at 20 km/h. A high of -7°C is anticipated, but the wind chill will make it feel like -18°C in the morning.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with light winds in the morning, shifting to north at 20 km/h. A high of -7°C is anticipated, but the wind chill will make it feel like -18°C in the morning. Thursday, January 12: The forecast suggests cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of flurries and temperatures hovering around -9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Layer up with thermal undergarments and a fleece or wool mid-layer.

Opt for a windproof, insulated outer layer to shield against the chill.

Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect extremities and the face from the cold.

Sturdy, insulated boots are essential for navigating snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know? Thunder Bay is one of the Canadian cities most affected by lake-effect snow, which occurs when cold air moves over warmer lake waters, picking up moisture and depositing it as snow onshore.

Safety Tips: