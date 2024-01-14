Overview of Current Weather Conditions

Thunder Bay is currently experiencing cold weather under cloudy skies, with the temperature at -18°C and a wind chill of -29°C. Residents should prepare for mixed weather conditions and take precautions against the risk of frostbite.

Detailed Forecast

Today’s Weather (14 Jan)

Morning Forecast: A mix of sun and cloud is expected, along with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds are coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high for today will be around -16°C, but the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -33°C in the morning and -25°C in the afternoon. There’s a significant risk of frostbite in these conditions.

Tonight’s Outlook

Evening Forecast: The night will be partly cloudy with western winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to -25°C, with a wind chill of -25°C in the evening and plummeting to -36°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues to be a concern.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (15 Jan)

Daytime Conditions : The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud. Northwest winds will blow at 20 km/h. The high temperature is predicted to be around -18°C, but the wind chill may reach -37°C in the morning and -28°C in the afternoon. Residents should remain cautious of frostbite.

Night Forecast: The night is set to be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -24°C.

Weather Hazards and Precautions

Frostbite Risk : The low temperatures combined with the wind chill factor significantly increase the risk of frostbite. It is crucial for residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves from the cold.

Dressing for the Cold : Wear multiple layers of clothing, including a wind-resistant outer layer. Don't forget to cover your head, hands, and face, as these areas are most vulnerable to frostbite.

Community Awareness : Be aware of the needs of vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, young children, and those without adequate heating or shelter.

Pet Safety: Remember that pets are also affected by the cold. Ensure they have a warm, sheltered place and limit their time outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that Thunder Bay holds the record for the highest recorded snowfall in a single day in Ontario? On November 18, 1996, the city witnessed an astonishing 38.9 cm of snow, showcasing the extreme weather events that can occur in this region. This record is a reminder of the diverse and often challenging weather conditions faced by residents of Thunder Bay.