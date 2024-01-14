Overview of Current Weather Conditions
Fort Frances is experiencing intense cold this morning, with temperatures at -24°C and wind chills making it feel as low as -36°C. The region is under an Extreme Cold Warning, urging residents to take necessary precautions against the harsh weather.
Detailed Forecast
Today’s Weather (14 Jan)
- Morning Forecast: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds are coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high is anticipated to be around -20°C. However, wind chills could make it feel as cold as -39°C in the morning and -30°C in the afternoon. There’s a significant risk of frostbite in these conditions.
Tonight’s Outlook
- Evening Forecast: Expect partly cloudy skies tonight. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h. Temperatures are set to drop to -28°C, with wind chill values at -32°C this evening and dropping to -41°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains extremely high.
Tomorrow’s Forecast (15 Jan)
- Daytime Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with light snow beginning late in the afternoon. The wind will continue from the west at 20 km/h. The high will be around -22°C, but with wind chills, it could feel as cold as -41°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite continues to be a serious concern.
- Night Forecast: The night is forecasted to be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -24°C.
Weather Hazards and Precautions
- Hazard: Wind chill values near -40°C are the main concern, particularly severe this morning and again tonight into Monday morning.
- Timing: These extreme cold conditions are expected to continue into Monday.
- Discussion: The combination of a slight breeze and very cold temperatures will result in dangerously low wind chill values. This poses increased risks for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those without proper shelter.
- Health Risks: Be vigilant for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes.
Wardrobe and Safety Recommendations
- Dress in Layers: It’s essential to dress warmly in layers that can be removed if you become too warm. The outer layer should be wind-resistant to provide better protection against the cold.
- Cover Exposed Skin: Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially in these wind chill conditions. Ensure all skin is covered when outdoors, including wearing a hat, scarf, and gloves.
- Community Care: Check on older family members, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety in these conditions.
- Pet Safety: Pets are also vulnerable in these temperatures. Remember, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pets – keep them indoors.
Weather Trivia
Did you know that the phenomenon of “ice fog,” commonly seen in extremely cold climates like Fort Frances during winter, occurs when water vapor freezes directly into ice crystals in the air? This unique weather condition is most likely to form when the temperature drops below -30°C and there is little to no wind, creating a mystical and eerily beautiful winter landscape, albeit accompanied by hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibility.