Cover Exposed Skin : Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially in these wind chill conditions. Ensure all skin is covered when outdoors, including wearing a hat, scarf, and gloves.

Community Care : Check on older family members, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety in these conditions.

: Check on older family members, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety in these conditions. Pet Safety: Pets are also vulnerable in these temperatures. Remember, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pets – keep them indoors.

Weather Trivia

Did you know that the phenomenon of “ice fog,” commonly seen in extremely cold climates like Fort Frances during winter, occurs when water vapor freezes directly into ice crystals in the air? This unique weather condition is most likely to form when the temperature drops below -30°C and there is little to no wind, creating a mystical and eerily beautiful winter landscape, albeit accompanied by hazardous driving conditions and reduced visibility.