Weather Trivia

Did you know that during Canada’s famous 1947 cold snap, not only did temperatures plummet to record lows, but the extreme cold also caused the Saskatchewan River to freeze to the bottom? This rare phenomenon, known as “river freeze to the bottom,” happens when extreme cold extends for a prolonged period, significantly impacting the ecology and water flow. This historical event highlights the intense and often surprising effects of extreme cold weather, similar to the conditions currently being experienced in Vermilion Bay and Dryden.