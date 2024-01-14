Overview of Current Weather Conditions
Vermilion Bay and Dryden are currently facing extreme cold conditions, with the temperature standing at -25°C and a wind chill factor making it feel like a piercing -36°C. Residents are under an Extreme Cold Warning as these severe conditions persist.
Detailed Forecast
Today’s Weather (14 Jan)
- Morning Forecast: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds from the west are expected to be 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high for today is predicted to be -21°C. However, the wind chill is expected to be around -41°C in the morning and -32°C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur within minutes in these conditions.
Tonight’s Outlook
- Evening Forecast: The night will be partly cloudy with consistent western winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h. The temperature will drop to -28°C, with wind chill values at -32°C in the evening and plummeting to -40°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues to be extremely high.
Tomorrow’s Forecast (15 Jan)
- Daytime Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated. Light snow is expected to begin in the afternoon. Wind will remain from the west at 20 km/h. The high is forecasted to be around -23°C, with wind chills at -41°C in the morning and -34°C in the afternoon. Once again, frostbite remains a significant risk within minutes of exposure.
- Night Forecast: The night is set to be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries, and temperatures dropping to -25°C.
Weather Hazards and Precautions
- Hazard: The primary concern is the wind chill values near -40°C, particularly severe this morning and again tonight into Monday morning.
- Timing: These extreme cold conditions are forecasted to continue into Monday.
- Discussion: The combination of slight breezes and very cold temperatures will result in dangerously low wind chill values. Vulnerable groups such as young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those without adequate shelter are at greater risk.
- Health Risks: Be aware of cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes.
Wardrobe and Safety Recommendations
- Dress in Layers: It’s crucial to dress warmly in layers that can be removed if you become too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.
- Cover Exposed Skin: Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially considering the wind chill. Ensure all skin is covered when outdoors.
- Community Check-In: Remember to check on older family members, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety in these conditions.
- Pet Safety: Pets are also at risk in these temperatures. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them – keep pets indoors.