Overview of Current Weather Conditions
KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora is currently grappling with a harsh -25°C temperature, further intensified by a wind chill bringing it down to a bone-chilling -35°C as of 6:45 am. An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued, highlighting the need for extra caution during these icy conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today’s Weather (14 Jan)
- Morning Forecast: The day will witness a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds are coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high is expected to be around -22°C. However, the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -41°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur within minutes, making it essential to take protective measures.
Tonight’s Outlook
- Evening Forecast: The night will be partly cloudy with winds from the west at 20 km/h. Temperatures are predicted to plummet to -29°C. The wind chill is expected to be around -34°C in the evening, worsening to -41°C overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high.
Tomorrow’s Forecast (15 Jan)
- Daytime Conditions: Kenora will experience a mix of sun and cloud. Light snow is expected to start in the afternoon. The wind will continue from the west at 20 km/h. The high temperature for the day will be around -22°C, but with wind chill factors, it could feel as cold as -42°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite within minutes continues, and residents should remain cautious.
- Night Forecast: The night is expected to be cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries. Temperatures will drop to around -24°C.
Weather Hazards and Precautions
- Hazard: The main concern is the wind chill values nearing -40°C, particularly severe this morning and again tonight into Monday morning.
- Timing: These extreme cold conditions are expected to continue into Monday.
- Discussion: A combination of a slight breeze and very cold temperatures will result in dangerously low wind chill values. The risks are significantly higher for vulnerable groups such as young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those without adequate shelter.
- Health Risks: Watch for cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes.
Wardrobe and Safety Recommendations
- Dress Warmly: Wear multiple layers that can be adjusted according to your warmth needs. The outer layer should be wind-resistant to provide extra protection.
- Cover Up: Exposed skin is at high risk for frostbite in these conditions, so covering up is essential.
- Community Care: Check on vulnerable individuals like older family members, friends, and neighbors to ensure their safety.
- Pet Safety: Remember, if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s also too cold for pets. Ensure they have a warm and safe place indoors.