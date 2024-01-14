Overview of Current Weather Conditions

KENORA – WEATHER – Kenora is currently grappling with a harsh -25°C temperature, further intensified by a wind chill bringing it down to a bone-chilling -35°C as of 6:45 am. An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued, highlighting the need for extra caution during these icy conditions.

Detailed Forecast

Today’s Weather (14 Jan)

Morning Forecast: The day will witness a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries. Winds are coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The high is expected to be around -22°C. However, the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -41°C in the morning and -33°C in the afternoon. Frostbite can occur within minutes, making it essential to take protective measures.

Tonight’s Outlook