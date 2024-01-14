Bitter Cold and Snow in Wasaho Cree Nation: Residents Brace for Frosty Days Ahead

Overview of Current Weather Conditions

Wasaho Cree Nation is currently experiencing a chilly -19°C, with a biting wind chill plunging temperatures to a frigid -30°C. Light snow is adding a wintry touch to the landscape. As of 6:35 am, there are no active weather alerts or warnings, but residents should prepare for a cold and snowy period ahead.

Detailed Forecast

Today’s Weather (14 Jan)

Morning Forecast: Expect periods of light snow accompanied by local blowing snow. Snowfall accumulation is estimated to be around 2 cm. Winds are coming from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high for today is anticipated to be -12°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -30°C in the morning and -22°C in the afternoon. There’s a risk of frostbite due to these severe conditions.

Tonight’s Outlook

Evening Forecast: The night will bring periods of snow and local blowing snow, especially early in the evening. Snow accumulation could be between 2 to 4 cm. Winds remain strong from the northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature is expected to drop to -15°C but will rise to around -12°C by morning. Wind chill values will be near -24°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (15 Jan)

Daytime Conditions : More snow and local blowing snow are expected. An additional 2 cm of snowfall is likely. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, with gusts reaching 50 km/h. Temperatures will hover around a steady -13°C, with morning wind chills at -20°C and afternoon chills getting down to -25°C.

: More snow and local blowing snow are expected. An additional 2 cm of snowfall is likely. Winds will shift to the west at 30 km/h, with gusts reaching 50 km/h. Temperatures will hover around a steady -13°C, with morning wind chills at -20°C and afternoon chills getting down to -25°C. Night Forecast: The night will continue with periods of snow, and temperatures dipping to -18°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the severe cold and snowy conditions, it is crucial to dress warmly. Opt for layered clothing, including thermal underwear, a heavy coat, insulated pants, and a warm hat and gloves. Don’t forget to wear insulated, waterproof boots to keep your feet dry and warm.