Lethbridge – NEWS – Alberta Sheriffs Secure Closure of Lethbridge Drug House. The Alberta Sheriffs’ Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) team has been granted a court order to shut down a property at 1607 3 Avenue N in Lethbridge for 90 days, effective from noon on January 10. This order, issued by the Court of King’s Bench, immediately terminates any existing tenancies and prohibits access to the property until April 9.

During the closure, the property will be secured with boarding, fencing, and lock changes. The SCAN team will maintain surveillance to monitor any ongoing activities as their investigation continues.

Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, commended the SCAN unit’s role in fostering safer communities, highlighting its proactive measures since its formation in southern Alberta in November. Ellis affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of all Albertans.

Deputy Chief Greg Medley of the Alberta Sheriffs praised the SCAN unit’s collaboration with the Lethbridge Police Service, emphasizing its significant impact on improving community safety. He expressed optimism for continued progress in addressing similar problematic properties.

The SCAN unit, operational under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, collaborates with law enforcement agencies to target properties involved in illegal activities. This approach includes legal actions and court orders to hold property owners responsible for illicit activities on their premises.

Since its establishment in 2008, the SCAN unit has examined over 8,000 properties and issued around 100 community safety orders. Most issues are resolved by cooperating with property owners to cease illegal activities.

Key Statistics:

From September 1, 2021, to August 28, 2023, Lethbridge police responded 36 times to various calls at this property.

Eight neighborhood complaints were directed to SCAN.

The southern Alberta SCAN team, formed on November 15 with six investigators based in Lethbridge, aims to address complaints from southern Alberta more efficiently.

What Other Provinces have SCAN Legislation?

In Canada, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) legislation is present in several provinces. This includes:

Alberta: Known for its proactive measures in addressing properties involved in illegal activities. Manitoba: The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act in Manitoba aims to hold property owners accountable for recurring threatening or disturbing activities on their properties, including unlawful drug use, prostitution, and other illegal activities​​. New Brunswick: The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit in New Brunswick works to improve community safety by shutting down properties used for illegal activities, with residents able to confidentially report problem residences and businesses​​. Nova Scotia: The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act (SCAN) in Nova Scotia enables citizens to report concerns about illegal activities such as drug use and prostitution in their neighborhood, and gives authorities the power to take action against problem properties​​.

These provinces have adopted the SCAN approach to enhance community safety by addressing properties associated with illegal activities.