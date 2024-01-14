Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Talks Indigenous Issues During Thunder Bay Stop

By
James Murray
-
Thunder Bay – NEWS – Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre talks about changing the way for First Nations communities in Canada during a campaign style stop in Thunder Bay on Friday night.

The Conservative leader says that the key to future prosperity is allowing First Nations communities to have more autonomy over their land and resources. That would include Poilierve states, more control to collect corporate tax from companies on their lands rather than have that money go to Ottawa.

Poilievre says that there needs to be more bottom up decision making and less colonialism from Ottawa.

Poilievre says that young people in First Nation communities need to be earning good pay cheques. He adds that they will quickly approve resource projects that First Nations approve so that those projects can start generating jobs for First Nations people.

He also promises to stop “Justin Trudeau from banning hunting rifles”.

James Murray
