Gideon Anderson of Kasabonika Lake Faces Charges

SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – On the evening of January 12, 2024, Sioux Lookout Detachment officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported disturbance at approximately 9:15 p.m. They were approached by a member of the public who informed them of the incident.

Charges Laid Upon investigation, it was determined that Gideon Anderson, a 25-year-old resident of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, had assaulted an individual. During his arrest, Anderson further resisted and assaulted an officer. Consequently, Anderson faces several charges including Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest, Assault, and Failure to Comply with Release Order, spanning five counts.

Anderson was detained for bail proceedings and has been remanded to the Kenora District Jail. He is slated to appear before the Ontario Provincial Court on January 15, 2024.

Public Reminder The OPP urges the community to be vigilant and report any suspicious non-emergency activities. For emergencies, dial 911, and for anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

