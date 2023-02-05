THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Tyler BERUBE, 39 years of age.

Tyler BERUBE was last seen on February 3rd, before noon in the Academy area.

Tyler BERUBE is described as an Indigenous male, standing about 6’4″ tall with a large build. He has short black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camo style winter coat, blue jeans, black Timberland boots, and a black Puma hat.

There is a possibility that Tyler BERUBE is heading to Nipigon, however this is not confirmed.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com