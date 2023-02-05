Fast Response Results in No Injuries

SIOUX LOOKOUT – News – On February 4th, 2023, at approximately 7:55 a.m. members of the Sioux Lookout detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Kenora EMS and the Municipality of Sioux Lookout Fire Services were dispatched to a residential fire, located on Third Av N in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout.

The residential building contains 37 independent living units for seniors. The residence is operated by the Kenora District Services Board (KDSB).

Officers arrived on scene and located a fire that was quickly spreading to adjoining units where residents were still inside. Officers then evacuated all residents; no injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.

Fire Services were able to promptly control the fire, isolating it to one wing. Currently the entire complex is uninhabitable, 11 units were lost in the fire. Many seniors left their residence with only the clothing on their back.

The Calvary Baptist Church, Sioux Towers (Sioux Lookout Non-Profit Housing), KDSP, local businesses and many kind community members immediately jumped in to assist the residents. Police would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support.

The KDSB indicated on their Facebook page that all residents have received temporary short-term housing. For more information on how to further support the residents who lost their homes, please check the KDSB Facebook page.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, however foul play is not suspected.

Police would like to remind everyone to maintain working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms in your home and outside all sleeping areas. Plan and practice a home fire escape plan so everyone in the home knows exactly what to do should the smoke alarms sound in an emergency. If you suspect a fire, please call 9-1-1. For more information on fire safety please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/fire-safety-home