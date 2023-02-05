Fort Frances – On February 5, 2023, at approximately 2:17 am CST the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Rainy River District OPP Detachment arrested and criminally charged a Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Township resident with Impaired Operation after observing a motor vehicle in the ditch on Heward Road in Alberton Township.

As a result of the investigation, Billy-Joe Chalupsky (48) of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Township has been criminally charged with:

· Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (over 80), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The motor vehicle in question was seized for seven days and his drivers licence suspended for 90 days

The accused will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on March 6th, 2023.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.