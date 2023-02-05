Ottawa – Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced that Canada has deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft to support Canada’s efforts to disrupt the activities of gangs in Haiti and demonstrate Canada’s commitment to the Haitian people.

Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence states, “Canada is committed to supporting the people of Haiti, as well as peace and security in the country. The deployment of a Canadian patrol aircraft will strengthen efforts to fight criminal acts of violence and to establish the conditions necessary for a peaceful and prosperous future. I thank all members of the Canadian Armed Forces involved in this mission for their service and dedication to global stability.”

Canada is undertaking efforts to address the dire security situation in the country and supports the Haitian National Police. Canada is providing this assistance in response to Haiti’s request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

This Canadian patrol aircraft will provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability to bolster efforts to establish and maintain peace and security for the people of Haiti. The CP-140 aircraft has already deployed to the region and is currently operating over Haiti. It will remain in the region for a number of days.

Canada supports the people of Haiti as they strive for a peaceful and prosperous future. Canada has been supportive of diplomatic efforts toward an inclusive political dialogue that will lead to fair and free elections; provided more than $98 million in international assistance to respond to the urgent and basic needs of the population; imposed sanctions on those responsible for the ongoing violence, including Haitian elites who are enabling the gangs; and provided support to the Haitian National Police.

In October 2022 and January 2023, the RCAF airlifted Haitian-purchased armoured vehicles to the Director General of the Haitian National Police in response to requests from the Haitian government.