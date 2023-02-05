THUNDER BAY – News – The City of Thunder Bay Parks and Open Spaces Division launched an Outdoor Rinks Map to make it easier for residents to find outdoor skating rinks in their area.

Along with photos of the rinks, each rink site listing identifies the address, hours of operation, number of rinks on the site, and if the site is supervised – as well as if the site has outside lighting, washrooms, change facilities, outdoor trash bins and adjacent parking.

Users can scroll through the list of rink sites or use the map to zoom into their chosen area. The City currently operates 39 rink sites with a mix of boarded, unboarded and specialty rinks (loops and trails).

“We are excited to launch this tool and hope it will encourage residents to get out and use the rinks more often. Now, people can check out the map to easily see which rinks are nearby and which ones have the amenities they are looking for,” said Cory Halvorsen, Manager – Parks & Open Spaces. “We’d also like to remind residents that rink usage counts are conducted between Feb. 1 and Feb. 21, so it’s a great time to get out.”

Outdoor rinks are typically open until mid-March, depending on weather.

For more information on outdoor rinks, and to use the map, visit thunderbay.ca/outdoorrinks