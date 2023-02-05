By Kacie Albert

RED DEER, Alta. – At the 2023 season-launch PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler, event in Red Deer, Alberta, no rider was more dominant than Jared Parsonage (Maple Creek, Saskatchewan). As one of four riders to go a perfect 2-for-2 inside Peavey Mart Centrium, Parsonage led the contingent, winning the PBR Cross Country Canada Classic and surging to the No. 1 rank in the race for the 2023 PBR Canada Championship and accompanying $50,000 bonus.

As the event got underway, Parsonage was unrivaled in Round 1, delivering the top score when he covered Smoke Bomb (Vold Rodeo) for 86 points.

With the first pick in the championship round bull draft, Parsonage architected a rematch with Hard Not To Get (Vold Rodeo). Parsonage had ridden the powerful animal athlete for 88.5 points en route to his event win at the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, winning Round 3 of the season-ending event.

Replicating his past success, Parsonage reached the requisite 8 for 89 points to cement the victory.

Parsonage’s victory earned him 58 national points. He surged from unranked to No. 1 in the national standings, now 3.5 points ahead of the No. 2 contender.

The reserved Saskatchewan man has now won two consecutive PBR Canada events and is amid a six-out ride streak.

While all eyes were on Parsonage, earlier in the evening, runner-up Coy Robbins (Camrose, Alberta) and third-place contender Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia) delivered the first 90-point rides of the season.

For Robbins, his event began in Round 1 when he rode Wolf Bait (Vold Rodeo) for 84 points. The score avenged a buckoff from the 2021 season when the bull bested the young Albertan in 4.41 seconds during the Touring Pro Division stop in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

In the final round, Robbins then elected to go head-to-head with 2 Guns (Outlaw Buckers Rodeo Corp.). Robbins remained in perfect time with the bull, making the 8 for a monstrous 90.5 points to win the championship round. The 90-point ride is the first of Robbins’ PBR career and his sixth consecutive score in PBR Canada competition.

The 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year netted 47 national points for the silver showing. He is now No. 5 in the national standings, 11 points behind No. 1 Parsonage.

Gardner’s third-place showing garnered him 35.5 Canadian points.

As one of 10 riders to deliver a score in Round 1, Gardner advanced to the final round fifth courtesy of his 82.5-point effort atop Look At This Dude (Two Bit Bucking Bulls).

Gardner then chose a familiar opponent in two-time PBR Canada Bull of the Year Happy Camper (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) as his final animal athlete opponent. Gardner had attempted the bull four times prior, earning a score just once.

In near picture-perfect form in Red Deer, Gardner and Happy Camper danced in harmony en route to the whistle as the “Prince of the Peace Country” was scored 90.5 points, the first 90-point ride of the new season.

The score is now the high-marked ride of Gardner’s career and his first 90-point score in PBR competition.

The British Columbia sensation is now ranked No. 3 in Canada, within a mere 6.5 points of No. 1 Parsonage.

As the final rider to go 2-for-2, Cody Coverchuk (Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan) was fourth, earning 31 Canadian points.

Coverchuk rode Blach Jack (Skori Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points in Round 1 before going the distance atop Langham Kid (Two Bit Bucking Bulls) for 87.5 points in the championship round.

The two-time PBR Canada Champion rose to No. 2 in the nation as he chases his record-tying third national title, just 3.5 points back of the top spot.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Fabian Dueck (Loma Plata, Paraguay).

Dueck’s 84-point ride on Shoot To Kill (Skori Bucking Bulls) in Round 1 netted him 16.5 Canadian points.

In the bull pen, Happy Camper and Unkle Kranky (Vold Rodeo) tied for the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event honor, each marked an event-best 44.5 points.

For Happy Camper, he earned the marks when he teamed with Gardner for the commanding 90.5-point score, while Unkle Kranky was awarded the score when he bucked off Garrett Green (Meeting Creek, Alberta) in 4.77 seconds in the championship round.

The 2023 PBR Canada Sup Series, presented by Wrangler, will next travel to Lethbridge, Alberta, and ENMAX Centre for the PBR South Country Co-op Showdown, presented by VisitLethbridge.com, on March 3-4. Action will get underway nightly at 7 p.m. MST.

PBR Canada Cup Series, presented by Wrangler

PBR Cross Country Canada Classic

Peavey Mart Centrium – Red Deer, Alberta

(Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Jared Parsonage, 86-89-175.00-58 Points. Coy Robbins, 84-90.5-174.50-47 Points. Jake Gardner, 82.5-90.5-173.00-35.5 Points. Cody Coverchuk, 84.5-87.5-172.00-31 Points. Fabian Dueck, 84-0-84.00-16.5 Points. Garrett Green, 82-0-82.00-13 Points. Stefan Tonita, 81.5-0-81.50-12 Points. Tyler Craig, 81-0-81.00-10 Points. Aaron Roy, 80.5-0-80.50-10 Points. Wyatt Gleeson, 80-0-80.00-2 Points.

Weston Davidson, 0-0-0.00

Cole Wagner, 0-0-0.00

Jake Maher, 0-0-0.00

Kobe Whitford, 0-0-0.00

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0.00

Brock Radford, 0-0-0.00

Dakota Buttar, 0-0-0.00

Chad Hartman, 0-0-0.00

Micheal Ostashek, 0-0-0.00

Landon Schmidt, 0-0-0.00

Keaton Martz, 0-0-0.00

Cody Fraser, 0-0-0.00

Cole Young, 0-0-0.00

Nick Goncalves, 0-0-0.00

Jett Lambert, 0-0-0.00

2023 PBR Canada National Standings

