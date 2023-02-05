Thunder Bay – Weather – There is warmer weather for Western Ontario and Extreme Cols still for the far North.

Thunder Bay

-12 in Thunder Bay to start your Sunday. Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will start with clear skies which will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -13 in Fort Frances this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will start partly cloudy they will becoming clear near midnight. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is at -15 to start your Sunday. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Clearing by this afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect a few clouds. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill near minus 22.

Kenora

Kenora is at -17 this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12 with temperature rising to minus 8 by morning. Wind chill near minus 19.

Attawapiskat

Sunny skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 22. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill near minus 39. Risk of frostbite.