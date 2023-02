Attawapiskat – Weather – Wind chill values near minus 45 will continue early this morning. Wind chill values near minus 45 will again be possible tonight into Monday morning.

Milder temperatures and more moderate wind chills are forecast for Monday night.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Extreme cold wind chill values this morning.

Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 45.