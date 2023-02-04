THUNDER BAY – Diversity Thunder Bay reports they offer a free, virtual presentation to honour the 17th Annual Celebration for the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. We will be hosting this year’s event on Wednesday, March 22nd, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. We will offer the same format as in the past, with an opening presentation and the Respect awards, followed by a presentation and a short Q & A to follow.

Diversity Thunder Bay Presents: Shakil Choudhury for this year’s online presentation, and we encourage you, if you are unfamiliar with his work, to visit his website at: https://shakilwrites.com/

Shakil Choudhury is an award-winning educator, consultant and author with over 25 years of experience in the field of racial justice, diversity and inclusion. He coaches executive teams and has worked with thousands of leaders across sectors in Canada and the United States to help improve their equity outcomes. Shakil also facilitates dialogue processes to resolve inter-group conflict, having led projects internationally as well as with organizations locally. He is the author of Deep Diversity: A Compassionate, Scientific Approach to Achieving Racial Justice. Written in an accessible, storytelling manner, many have called it a “breakthrough” book on issues of systemic racial discrimination due to its non-judgmental approach that integrates human psychology with critical race perspectives.

Registration is now open and if you and your organization are interested in supporting this year’s event as a sponsor, we welcome you to contact our event coordinator, Emily Shandruk at emily@emilyshandruksolutions.com