KENORA – Shooting at a deer decoy has proven expensive for a pair of Americans.

Russell Miller of Essex Junction, Vermont was convicted of careless use of a firearm. He received $9,000 in fines and a five-year hunting licence suspension. Michael Longe of Milton, Vermont was convicted of careless use of a firearm. He received $8,000 in fines and a five-year hunting licence suspension.

Both Miller and Longe had their firearms forfeited to the Crown and are required to complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before being able to purchase another hunting licence.

The court heard that on November 5, 2019, conservation officers were conducting a deer decoy operation on Cygnet Lake Road north of Kenora.

This planned operation was in response to historical unsafe hunting practices in the area. Conservation officers controlled traffic in the area where the deer decoy was situated on the roadway.

Both Miller and Longe were travelling together down Cygnet Lake Road. They exited their vehicle and, while standing on the road, shot at the deer decoy down the roadway.

Justice of the Peace Shiree Scribner heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on December 6, 2022.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.