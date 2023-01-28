Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada say that Extreme cold conditions are expected tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will moderate during the daytime, bringing some relief. Cloud cover may moderate temperatures in some areas Sunday night into Monday morning.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Extreme cold conditions expected tonight into Sunday morning.

Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 40.

Timing: Tonight into Sunday morning. Some areas may see wind chill values near minus 40 again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.