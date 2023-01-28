Fort Frances – Weather – Bundle up! Arctic cold is going to chill down the region tonight.
Tonight into Sunday morning, some areas in the region may see wind chill values near minus 40 again Sunday night into Monday morning.
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
Extreme cold conditions expected tonight into Sunday morning.
Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 40.
Extreme Cold conditions are expected tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will moderate during the daytime, bringing some relief. Cloud cover may moderate temperatures in some areas Sunday night into Monday morning.