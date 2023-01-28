Fort Frances – Weather – Bundle up! Arctic cold is going to chill down the region tonight.

Tonight into Sunday morning, some areas in the region may see wind chill values near minus 40 again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Extreme cold conditions expected tonight into Sunday morning.

Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 40.

Extreme Cold conditions are expected tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will moderate during the daytime, bringing some relief. Cloud cover may moderate temperatures in some areas Sunday night into Monday morning.