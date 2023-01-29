Thunder Bay – Weather – The weather forecast can, for Sunday be summed up in one word: COLD. The coldest sport in Ontario at 4:00 am EST is -35.4 ° C – in Fort Frances.

Extreme Cold Warning are in effect across the entire region.

Remember, cold weather impacts your pets and livestock too!

Thunder Bay

Clear skies for Sunday. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 39 in the morning and minus 26 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday night, skies will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h.

Low overnight of minus 30. Wind chill minus 30 in the evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud with very cold temperatures for Fort Frances. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Winds will be light however at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 43 in the morning and minus 28 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries Sunday evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 30 in the evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 42 in the morning and minus 28 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday evening with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 31 in the evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Kenora

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 40 in the morning and minus 28 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies for Sunday evening with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 31 in the evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

A mix of sun and cloud for Sachigo along with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

High minus 23. Wind chill minus 43 in the morning and minus 33 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Partly cloudy skies Sunday evening with a continued 30 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 34 in the evening and minus 42 overnight. Frostbite in minutes so bundle up.