MOOSONEE – On the morning of January 4th, 2023 officers from the Moosonee Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call from a young person who was reporting an assault in Moosonee.

As a result, a 35-year-old individual has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the CC

Fail to Provide the necessities of life contrary to section 215(2) (a)(i) of the CC, and

Fail to comply with a Recognizance contrary to section 811 of the CC (two counts)

Fail to comply with a Probation order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (two counts)

The accused was held for bail and released on a Release Order with conditions by the Court of Justice in the City of Timmins.

Three weeks later, on January 28th, 2023, police responded to a call for service at the same address where the same 35-year-old individual was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Fail to comply with Release Order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)

The accused was held for bail for all outstanding charges to be spoken to before the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Timmins on January 29th, 2023.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

If you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive situation; help is available. Contact Mushkegowuk Victim Services 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at 1-844-264-4208. In emergencies call 9-1-1.