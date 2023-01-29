Thunder Bay – News – Police have charged a Thunder Bay man with Second-Degree Murder following the death of a 33-year-old local man Saturday.

This is the second homicide in Thunder Bay in 2023.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the 400-block area of McKenzie Street just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 following reports of a seriously injured male.

When police arrived on scene they located the male, who appeared to have injuries sustained during a recent assault.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment, however, he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Officers at the scene were able to identify and locate a male suspect. He was arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing homicide investigation.

The victim has been identified as Cody YOUNG, 33, of Thunder Bay.

Police continue to hold a scene and a post-mortem examination is pending.

Matthew James SCAVARELLI, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Second-Degree Murder

He is expected to appear in bail court today (Sunday, January 29, 2023) in Thunder Bay.

The investigation remains ongoing.