Thunder Bay – Weather – It has taken until the last part of January for cold winter weather to arrive. Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for much of Western Ontario and all of Western Ontario.

The cold spot in Ontario is -36.6 ° C at Peawanuck Airport.

Thunder Bay

The mercury has dipped to -21 this morning. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High minus 14. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

It is -30 in Fort Frances this morning. Skies are clear. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 29 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Extreme Cold Warning continues. A mix of sun and cloud for Saturday. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High minus 19. Wind chill minus 41 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be for the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Kenora

The Extreme Cold Warning continues. Skies will be clear. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 41 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Peawanuck

The forecast can be said in one word. Cold. The Extreme Cold Warning continues. Clear skies this morning. Winds becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon.

High minus 30. Wind chill minus 50 this morning and minus 41 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill near minus 42. Frostbite in minutes.