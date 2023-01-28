Geraldton – News – A Greenstone OPP traffic stop has led to impaired charges for Gaetan DOYON.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 10:57 p.m., officers from the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Geraldton, Ontario.

Officers formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired operation, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Gaetan DOYON (60) of Mattice,Ontario, has been criminally charged with:

– Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

– Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on March 2, 2023.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.