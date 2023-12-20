Oliver Paipoonge – NEWS — On December 19, 2023, at approximately 08:00 a.m., a concerning incident unfolded on Highway 130, just east of Highway 11/17, as members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries to police.

Key Details:

The aftermath of the collision led investigators to a troubling discovery: the driver of the motor vehicle involved was impaired by alcohol.

Taking immediate action, the police placed the driver, identified as Marissa BOIS, a 27-year-old from London, under arrest.

Charges Faced:

Marissa BOIS now faces a series of charges under the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Dangerous Operation

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Legal Proceedings:

After her arrest, BOIS was subsequently released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on February 20, 2024.

OPP’s Commitment:

The Ontario Provincial Police remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety of our roads. Their dedication to tackling alcohol/drug-impaired drivers through rigorous enforcement and public education is a testament to their mission.

Report Impaired Driving:

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, remember that prompt action can save lives. Don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 and report it immediately.