Greenstone – News – Impaired driving puts people at risk.

Greenstone OPP report one person arrested and charged following a traffic complaint.

On January 15, 2023, at approximately 03:13 a.m., officers with the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint in Geraldton, Ontario. Officers located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. Officers formed grounds for impaired operation and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Derek MAKI (29) of Geraldton has been criminally charged with:

– Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

– Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on March 2, 2023.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.