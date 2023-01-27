THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A young moose has been observed frequenting the area of Townline Road at Government Road recently. Due to people approaching and feeding the animal it has developed a habit of walking onto, and not moving away from, the roadway.

This now represents a serious public safety risk. Motorists in this area are asked to drive with extreme caution, especially during the nighttime hours or when visibility is otherwise compromised.

PLEASE DO NOT feed the animal. Your actions could lead to serious consequences for others, including the animal itself.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is aware of the situation and is working toward a resolution.