Sachigo Lake – Weather – The Extreme Cold Warnings have been expanded southward as all of Northern Ontario is now under the effect of cold Arctic air.

The Extreme Cold conditions are expected tonight and may persist into next week for some areas. Temperatures will moderate briefly during the daytime, bringing some relief.

11:42 AM EST Friday 27 January 2023

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Webequie

Attawapiskat

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 45.