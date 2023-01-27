Kenora – Weather – Extreme cold conditions are expected tonight and may persist into next week. Temperatures will moderate briefly during the daytime, bringing some relief.

Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for much of Western Ontario.

2:14 PM EST Friday 27 January 2023

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 40.