Kenora – Weather – Extreme cold conditions are expected tonight and may persist into next week. Temperatures will moderate briefly during the daytime, bringing some relief.
Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for much of Western Ontario.
2:14 PM EST Friday 27 January 2023
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.
Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 40.