Two Southern Ontario Males Face Charges

Thunder Bay – News – Police seized cocaine and arrested three suspects, including two southern Ontario residents, following the search of a south-side home Thursday afternoon.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed a warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West at about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 26.

When police entered they located and arrested three male suspects, two of which were southern Ontario residents.

The accused males were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Deshawn BROWN, 19, of Pickering, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Sheldon Daniel OGIMA, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Damien ROSSI, 28, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Friday, January 27, 2023 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.