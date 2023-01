Nipigon – Weather – A Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this morning. It is expected to last through to this afternoon. Travel on Highway 17 along the northern shores of Lake Superior is expected to be treacherous. A few locales may see snowfall amounts exceeding 10 centimetres.

5:20 AM EST Friday 27 January 2023

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Developing…