Sachigo Lake – Weather Warning – Extremely cold temperatures and wind chill values are expected this evening and will persist into next week. Temperatures will moderate briefly during the daytime, bringing some relief.

5:15 AM EST Friday 27 January 2023

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Webequie

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Wind chill values will be near minus 45.