THUNDER BAY – Weather – The Extreme Cold Warnings have extended southward into KI, Webequie, and Kasabonika. Warnings are still in effect for Wasaho Cree Nation and Peawanuck.

Winter Travel Advisories are in effect for the north shore of Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Snow in earnest will begin early this morning before changing to a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Five centimetres of snow are forecast.

Local blowing snow is likely later this morning and this afternoon.

Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning.

High minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening.

Local blowing snow is expected by this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light before morning. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

-10 in Fort Frances this morning. Snow will be ending this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of more snow in the form of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 22.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 27.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is at -12 and snowing to start Friday. Snow will be ending near noon then cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Two to four centimetres are forecast. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 26. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.

Kenora

Snow will be ending this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High minus 11. Wind chill near minus 23.

Tonight will see partly cloudy. Winds northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight.

Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Periods of light snow will be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of light snow.

Winds becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High minus 23. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 33 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see clear. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 37. Wind chill minus 39 this evening and minus 47 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.