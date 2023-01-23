THUNDER BAY – A police investigation into the possession of child pornography led to the arrest of a Thunder Bay man Friday.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit became aware in December, 2022, that a local Internet user was suspected of possession digital files of child exploitation.

An investigation found the images were consistent with child pornography. Continued investigation led police to confirm a local address.

Police executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Frankwood Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Police seized multiple electronic devices as a result of that search, and later discovered images consistent with child pornography.

The suspect was taken into police custody on Friday, January 20th.

Grant WILKIE, 62, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

He appeared in bail court on Friday, January 20 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.