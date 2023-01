Wasaho Cree Nation – Weather – Persistent extreme cold conditions are expected for this week beginning tonight. There will be slight relief from extreme cold conditions during the daytime due to temperature moderation.

11:08 AM EST Monday 23 January 2023

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

A multi-day episode of extreme cold conditions beginning tonight.

Hazard: Wind chill values near minus 45.

Timing: Beginning tonight continuing into the weekend.