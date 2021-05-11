Thunder Bay – A 62-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged following an ongoing investigation into accessing child pornography.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into the suspected accessing of child pornography on March 8, 2021.

Their ongoing investigation revealed a local Internet user had accessed files consistent with child pornography.

Further investigation identified a 62-year-old Thunder Bay woman as a potential suspect.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday April 30, police executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Simpson Street. Electronic devices were seized as a result of this search. Police also found files consistent with child pornography.

The suspect appeared at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street on Friday, May 7 and was formally charged.

Dawn Wanda PROULX, 62, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Accessing Child Pornography.

She was released from custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.