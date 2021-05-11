Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay police have charged a A 26-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged following an investigation into the possession of material related to child exploitation.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into suspected child pornography possession by a local Internet user on March 27, 2021. This investigation identified a local suspect, and police confirmed the files possessed by the suspect were consistent with child pornography.

Cyber Crime Unit officers, with the assistance from members off the TBPS’s Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 600 block of Vickers Street South just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

Electronic devices were located and seized as a result of the search. Police also located files consistent with child pornography.

The suspect appeared at the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street in the afternoon hours of Friday, May 7 and was arrested.

Timothy Daniel CLASON, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with Possession of Child Pornography. He has been released from custody with a future court appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.