Thunder Bay – Weather – There are freezing drizzle alerts out for Dryden, Kenora, and Red Lake regions.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning. Periods of snow will be beginning near noon. Local amount 2 centimetres.

High plus 2.

Monday Night will see periods of snow. Local amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are forecast. The temperature steady near zero.

Fort Francés

Periods of freezing drizzle or flurries along with fog patches that will be dissipating in the morning. Winds up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.

Monday night will see periods of snow. The temperature will remain steady near zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A freezing drizzle alert continues. The forecast is calling for periods of freezing drizzle or flurries. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.

Cloudy skies for Monday evening with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and the continued risk of freezing drizzle. Winds light at up to up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Marten Falls

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a continued 60 per cent chance of flurries or freezing drizzle. Fog patches will be developing in the evening and dissipating overnight. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 23 overnight.