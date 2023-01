Kenora – Weather – Unseasonably warm weather is causing fog and freezing drizzle in the Kenora region.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue into tonight.