So? Are you a master of delegation, or are you more of a “do it myself” kind of person?

If you’re the latter, it’s time to learn the art of delegation – and what better way to learn than with a little humor?

First, let’s define delegation

Delegation is the act of entrusting a task or responsibility to someone else. In other words, it’s the act of giving away the things you don’t want to do, so you can focus on the things you do want to do. Sounds easy enough, right?

Now, the first step in delegation is identifying the task that you want to delegate. This could be anything from taking out the trash to organizing a company retreat. Once you’ve identified the task, the next step is finding the right person to delegate it to. This person should be someone who is qualified, able and willing to complete the task. In other words, don’t delegate to your boss what you can do yourself, unless you want to be unemployed.

Next, give clear instructions on what needs to be done and make sure they understand the deadline. Remember, you can’t delegate the task and then micromanage the person you’ve delegated it to. It kind of defeat the purpose.

Finally, give them the power to complete the task and trust they will do a good job. Now you can finally sit back and relax, knowing that the task is in good hands.

But be warned, there is a risk of delegation. If you delegate something to your coworkers or employees, it’s possible that they’ll become so good at it that they’ll start to do it better than you! Now what will you do for job security?

In conclusion, delegation can be a humorous, yet a serious task to master. But with a little bit of practice and some good judgement, you’ll be delegating like a pro in no time!