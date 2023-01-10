Suspected connected to string of break-ins arrested, charged

Thunder Bay – News – A Thunder Bay man arrested last week after a break-in faces additional charges after an investigation connected him to a total of six break-ins to various local businesses.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit responded to a reported break and enter to a business that had just occurred on Wednesday, January 4 at about 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Pearl Street.

Police learned an individual had broken into an outdoor equipment store, stolen merchandise and fled.

During the initial part of their investigation, officers learned a nearby restaurant had also been the victim of a break and enter and theft on December 30, 2022. A review of surveillance footage from the December 30 break-in allowed officers to quickly identify a male suspect.

Further investigation revealed the same male was responsible for the break-in to the Pearl Street business.

Police located and arrested Ryan Glenn MARION, 30, of Thunder Bay in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, January 4.

MARION appeared in bail court on charges of break and enter, breach of probation, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 on Thursday, January 5, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Continued investigation by members of the BEAR Unit confirmed the same suspect was connected to break and enters and thefts to businesses in the 200-block of Bay Street, zero-to-100 block of Court Street South, and 300 block of May Street. Incidents occurred between December 23, 2022 and January 4, 2023.

In total, MARION was linked to break and enters to six local businesses.

The value of merchandise stolen during these incidents totals approximately $10,000.

Damage caused to the businesses is believed to total several thousand dollars.

MARION faces charges of:

• Break and Enter x 6

• Breach of Probation Order x 5

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x 3