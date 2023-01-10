SCHREIBER – News – OPP report that on December 30, 2022, at approximately 6:28 P.M. officers with the Schreiber Detachment arrested and charged, a female, with Impaired Operation and Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, after receiving a call for service in the Town of Schreiber.

As a result of the investigation, Carman MACKENZIE (34) of Terrace Bay has been criminally charged with:

· Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Drug Concentration, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC).

· Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, Contrary to the CC.

Drug Paraphernalia and Suspected Cocaine was also seized

The accused will appear in Schreiber Court on February 16, 2022.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.