Red Rock – On December 30, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipigon Detachment and the Lake Helen Police Service responded to a traffic complaint resulting in one person being arrested and criminally charged with impaired operation.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., members were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Town of Red Rock. Officers successfully located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Kari MCMAHON (34) of Nipigon has been criminally charged with:

· Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused will appear in Nipigon Court on February 14, 2022.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.