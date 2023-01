Thunder Bay – Weather – Light lake effect snow or freezing drizzle remains possible late this morning and this afternoon. However, a more organized area of freezing drizzle, possibly mixed with snow, is likely to develop late this afternoon and continue tonight. The freezing drizzle may continue into Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Periods of freezing drizzle likely tonight.

Timing: Beginning late this afternoon and continuing tonight.