THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Kings are on the road this weekend to begin the 2023 portion of their Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) campaign, in the provincial capital.

Each of the four Thunder Bay AAA teams have as many contests on their respective slates, beginning Friday evening.

The clubs will then play twice each on Saturday before finishing up with a single match-up apiece Sunday.

Friday, Jan. 6

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U15: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 7:40 p.m. (Westwood 3)

U13: vs. Mississauga Senators 8:15 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U18: vs. Don Mills Flyers 9:10 p.m. (Westwood 3)

U16: vs. Vaughan Kings 9:15 p.m. (Westwood 1)

Saturday, Jan. 7

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U13: vs. Toronto Titans 10:55 a.m. (Chesswood 2)

U16: vs. North York Rangers 11 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U15: vs. Mississauga Senators 12:10 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U18: vs. Vaughan Kings 12:25 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U13: vs. Don Mills Flyers 3:15 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Mississauga Rebels 4:40 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U15: vs. Don Mills Flyers 6:10 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U18: vs. Mississauga Rebels 6:25 p.m. (Westwood 5)

Sunday, Jan. 8

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U15: vs. Reps Hockey Club 12:25 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U18: vs. North York Rangers 1 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U13: vs. Reps Hockey Club 1:40 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U16: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 1:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

KINGS GTHL RECORD:



U18: 6-11-3

U16: 5-12-3

U15: 3-15-1

U13: 3-16-1

GTHL SCOREBOARD LINK



UPCOMING KINGS’ GTHL WEEKENDS

Jan. 20-22

Feb. 3-5

Feb. 10-12

Photo credit: James Mirabelli