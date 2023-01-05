THUNDER BAY – Police have arrested three accused connected with the ongoing murder investigation of Ivan ACHNEEPINESKUM.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to multiple addresses in the afternoon hours of Saturday, December 24, 2022 to locate a male who family had not heard from.

As a result, a deceased 21-year-old male from Marten Falls was located in a hotel room at the Kingsway Inn.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units became involved with the continued investigation.

As a result of their continued investigative efforts, police were able to identify three suspects connected to this homicide.

Taliyah Shermaine Faith WABASSE, 18, of Webequie First Nation, is charged with Second-Degree Murder. She was located and arrested at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Tuesday, January, 3 2023.

Draydin BLUECOAT, 20, of Webequie First Nation, and Jayven River Greg SPENCE, 19, of Kasabonika Lake First Nation, are both charged with Second-Degree Murder.

SPENCE was located and arrested in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in Kasabonika Lake First Nation. BLUECOAT was located and arrested on that same date in Webequie First Nation.

Both arrests were completed without incident and included invaluable assistance from members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

WABASSE appeared in bail court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

BLUECOAT and SPENCE were both transported to the City of Thunder Bay and remain in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for today (Thursday, January 5, 2023).

Thunder Bay Police advise that the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist police please call (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.