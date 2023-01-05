THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is making a renewed plea for public assistance as the search for missing person Joseph Alexander LAWSON, 65, continues.

Alex, as he is commonly known as, was last seen on November 27, 2022, in the 200 block of Madeline Street.

Other reported sightings indicate Alex may have been seen since that date in the area of City Hall, however, despite continued investigative efforts police have been unable to confirm any of these reports.

Alex’s family have grown increasingly worried about Alex’s well-being.

Alex is an Indigenous man standing about 5’6” tall, with a medium build. He has long and straight grey hair, brown eyes, and usually sports facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a light-coloured North Face puffer jacket with a dark upper area, blue jeans and black shoes.

Investigators have acquired new photos showing Alex in the clothes he was last known to be wearing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Alex, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.