Kenora – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a distress alarm call in the 1200 block of 17 East in the City of Kenora.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 9:37 p.m. members of the OPP received a report of a Distress alarm at a local business on 17 East.

Front line officers responded immediately. Upon Arrival police learned that a robbery with a gun had taken place. the OPP Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team, Forensic Identification Services and Critical Incident Command were all called out to assist. Police patrolled the area extensively but were unable to locate the person.

Police are asking the public to assist in locating the accused. He is described as an Indigenous Male who was wearing a black hoodie, white face mask and camo gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 548-5534.